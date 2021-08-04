Southeastern Louisiana University’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts recently announced its 2021-22 season, which offers everything from live music to dance to theater.
Dates and additional information are available at columbiatheatre.org.
Located in downtown Hammond, the Columbia Theatre curtain officially opens Aug. 14 with a screening of “Jaws,” the first of the Columbia Movie House Series. Scheduled at 7:30 p.m. and as a Shark Week celebration, the film is a big screen showing of Steven Spielberg’s legendary creature feature.
Film historian Jason Landrum will introduce the film and share some fun facts about the making of the cinema classic. Tickets are $20 and include free popcorn and a shark week “swag bag,” while supplies last.
Next up is a screening of “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” on Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m. Once again, film historian Jason Landrum will introduce the film and share some fun facts about the making of the legendary John Hughes film centered on a high school senior playing hooky. Tickets are $20 and include free popcorn and 80s “swag bag,” while supplies last.
Just in time for Halloween, the first of Columbia’s Original productions is scheduled Oct. 15, 16, 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m. Directed by Columbia Theatre Artistic Director Jim Winter, “The House on Haunted Hill” is adapted for the stage from the Vincent Price film.
The creepy classic is filled with Halloween thrills and chills, Winter said.
“An eccentric millionaire is throwing a party…inside a haunted house,” Winter explained. “Riches await his guests if they can survive the night.”
Tickets are $35 for adults, $20 for students and children.
A special screening of the “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” is scheduled Oct. 29 and 30 at 9 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and students, and VIP tickets are $25.
“Back by popular demand and hosted by master of ceremonies Joe Burns, our two screenings of this cult classic feature a shadow cast, costume contest and more,” Winter said. “VIP tickets include a throw bag filled with all the interactive props you need and a surprise from our shadow cast.”
Next up is “The Last Waltz,” an array of local musicians that join forces on the Columbia Stage to perform the set list from the famous farewell concert by The Band. Scheduled Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m., the concert features Byron Daniel, Will Vance, Soul Revival, Lacey Blackledge, Bayou Honey and many more. Winter said this event is a fundraiser for Serenity Treatment Centers, Southeastern Students in Recovery and True Rescue.
Tickets are $25 for adults and students, and VIP tickets are $35. A VIP ticket includes a reusable, spill-proof Columbia Theatre tumbler.
The holiday season at Columbia begins on Dec. 3 with Columbia Theatre’s Holiday Extravaganza. Scheduled at 6 p.m., the event invites patrons to come in their pajamas for a holiday celebration where they can explore the decorated lobby, meet Santa Claus, take selfies, listen to live holiday music, and enjoy a special screening of “The Polar Express” at 7 p.m. Free popcorn, hot cocoa and a holiday “swag bag” are included, while supplies last, with the purchase of a ticket.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students and children.
The Hammond Ballet Company celebrates its 25th anniversary of The Nutcracker on Dec. 10, 11, and 12. Scheduled at 7 p.m. Dec. 10 and 11 and at 2 p.m. Dec. 12, the timeless holiday classic features the combined talents of professionals and all-star locals. Tickets are $35 for adults and $20 for students and children.
The first Columbia production of 2022 is scheduled Feb. 4 and 11 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 5 and 12 at 2 p.m. Directed by Winter, “Puffs Or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic” is Matt Cox’s smash hit Off-Broadway comedy that celebrates all things Harry. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students and children.
“If you are a fan of a certain boy wizard,” Winter said, “you do not want to miss Puffs.”
Next up is Richard O’Brien’s “The Rocky Horror Show” March 11, 12, 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 for adults and $20 for children and students.
“Come up to the lab and see what’s on the slab as the Columbia Theatre and Southeastern Theatre combine forces to bring you the live musical sensation that inspired the legendary cult film,” Winter said.
Columbia Theatre will host four prime time concert events for the 21st annual Bill Evans Jazz Festival April 6 – 9. Each concert is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. and will feature current Southeastern students, alumni, faculty and special guest artist Lisanne Lyons. Adult tickets are $20 and tickets for students and children are $15.
“The Phantom of the Columbia: A Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre” rounds out the month of April on the 27 – 30 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $100.
“Dress for an evening of fine dining and operatic grandeur because you’re invited to a very special on-stage dinner at the Columbia. One Thirteen Executive Chef Ryan Haigler will provide a delicious meal complete with some scrumptious Candlestick Bakery desserts,” Winter said.
“Unfortunately, someone or something seems to be haunting our theatre. Oh, and did we mention members of the cast and crew have been dropping like flies lately? Perhaps you can help us catch the killer. Maybe you will be the next victim? Or are you the Phantom of the Columbia?”
Fittingly, the final film screening in the Columbia Movie House Series is scheduled May 4 at 7:30 p.m. Landrum will introduce the film “Star Wars: A New Hope” and share some fun facts about the making of this cinema classic that started it all. Free popcorn and Star Wars “swag bag” are included, while supplies last, with ticket purchase.
Winter said patrons should arrive early to enjoy the decorated lobby that will include fun photo-op spots. Tickets are $20.
All tickets are available at the Columbia Theatre box office, located at 220 E. Thomas Street in Hammond, or by calling 985-543-4371.
For more information, contact the Columbia Theatre at 985-543-4366 or visit columbiatheatre.org.
