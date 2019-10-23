A Southeastern Louisiana University alumnus who is making a name for himself in the music industry is returning to his roots.
Durand Jones and the Indications, a deep soul revival band that tours the U.S. and beyond, will headline a night of music inside SLU’s Columbia Theatre in downtown Hammond on Friday, Nov. 1.
Scheduled for 7:30 p.m., tickets for the concert are $36 in the orchestra or balcony and $45 in the loge. Tickets can be purchased at the Columbia Theatre Box Office, located at 220 East Thomas Street in Hammond, online at www.columbiatheatre.org, or by calling (985) 543-4371.
In a press release announcing the event, Columbia Theatre Artistic Director Jim Winter said ticket buyers are in for a treat as Southeastern welcomes Jones back home.
“Durand is a Southeastern alumnus who is a rising star,” Winter said. “We are thrilled to have him returning to his roots. My staff and I are currently working very hard to make Nov. 1 a special night celebrating some of Southeastern’s most successful alums.”
Jones and his band recently played on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and “CBS This Morning,” Winter said. According to their website, the band has released two albums: “Durand Jones and the Indications LP” as well as “American Love Call.”
Members of the band met in 2012, four years before releasing their self-titled debut album for $452.11 and a case of beer.
“American Love Call,” the band’s sophomore LP, is the record the Indications dreamed of making, its website says, “fleshed out with strings, backing vocals, and a newfound confidence in songwriting.” The band pulls inspiration from multiple genres, including ‘70s folk-rock, classic R&B, and hip hop.
On the website, Jones said soul music has been a part of his life “for as long as I can remember.”
“I remember being a little kid and being in my dad’s truck, and whenever ‘Devotion’ from Earth, Wind & Fire would come on the radio, he’d swerve into the left lane, then into the right lane,” said Jones, a native of Hillaryvile, Louisiana.
“I remember that just being the most fun experience, when that song’d come on the radio, because he’d do that every single time. Soul music’s just always been present.”
In celebration of Jones’ return to Southeastern, Columbia Theatre will be serving Gnarly Barley, a beer brewed by Southeastern alumni Zac and Cari Caramonta, offering a special discount for alumni that night. Additional surprise guest alumni will be on hand for the curtain speech and lobby greeters.
A special Southeastern student ticket price of $10 is available, while supplies last. Students must present their Southeastern IDs at the Columbia box office to receive the discounted price.
Additionally, all Southeastern faculty, retired faculty or university staff with an ID may purchase one ticket for the concert and receive one ticket at half price. Both tickets must be purchased in the same transaction and for the same price at the Columbia box office.
For more information, contact the Columbia Theatre at (985) 543-4366. The Columbia Theatre Box Office is open from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.
