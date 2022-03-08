Southeastern’s Columbia Theatre to present ‘Puffs’

The story of a certain young wizard will soon be told in a new way, thanks to a joint production between Southeastern Louisiana University’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts and Southeastern Theatre.
This month, actors will hit the historic stage in downtown Hammond for multiple showings of “Puffs or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic,” a comedic retelling of the “Harry Potter” series.
Written by Matt Cox, the Off-Broadway hit retells author J.K. Rowling’s story of The Boy Who Lived — but from the perspective of the “Puffs.”
Directed by Columbia Theatre Artistic Director Jim Winter, the production is scheduled for 7 p.m. on March 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, and 26. There are also two other performances scheduled for 2 p.m. on March 13 and 20.
The production will feature a cast of actors spanning ages 8-23, including multiple Livingston Parish natives.
In a statement describing the production, Winter said that “although it is related to a certain boy wizard in a certain wizard school, it is not his story. Rather, it is the story of the Puffs, who just happened to be there too.”
“This incredible cast, ages eight to 23, will have you rolling in the aisles,” he said.
Cast members include the following: Nico Arcuri of Killian as Wayne Hopkins, Louis Mangiaracina of Ponchatoula as Oliver Rivers, Hannah Diaz of Covington as Megan Jones, Lauren Price of Denham Springs as Narrator, Noah Weeg of Ponchatoula as Ernie Mac, Abby Richardson of Hammond as Hannah, Dylan Michelli of Ponchatoula as J. Finch, Harper Jacobs of Amite as Leanne, Ashtyn Monistere of Livingston as Sally Perks, Morgan Matheny of Hammond as Susie Bones, and Corey Saltaformaggio of Hammond as Cedric and Mr. Voldy.
Additional cast members include the following: Alex Owens of Phoenix City, Ala., as Very Tall Man, Seamus, Potions Teacher, Professor Turban, Ghost History Teach, Professor Locky, Mr. Nick, Sal, 2nd Headmaster, and Real Moody; Logan Watts of Walker as Viktor, Mr. Bagman, and Zach Smith; Mya Mire of St. Amant as Ginny, Helga, Frenchy, and Scropius; Amy Schneida of Springfield as 1st Headmaster, Professor McG, Professor Sprouty, Xavia Jones, Professor Lanny, Runes Teach, and Ms. Babble; Ava Greichgauer of Springfield as Hermeone, Blondo Malfoy, Rowena, Rita Scooter, and Bippy; Carter Cortez of Hammond as Harry, Colin, Hermeone #2, Ric Gryff and Myrtle; and Owen Waguespack of Denham Springs as the DJ.
Ticket prices are $25 for adults and $15 for students, and they are available at the Columbia Theatre box office, located at 220 E. Thomas Street in downtown Hammond. People can also buy tickets by calling (985) 543-4371.
Winter said tickets for Southeastern students are free “but only available on-site on the days and nights of the performances.” There will be a free student preview on Thursday, March 10, limited to the first 80 students who arrive.
For more information, contact the Columbia Theatre at (985) 543-4366.
