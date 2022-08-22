Southeastern Louisiana University’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts will present a musical concert titled “The Last Waltz.”
Scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 27, the concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an affordable subscription to continue accessing our content.
Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 80F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%..
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 22, 2022 @ 2:41 pm
Southeastern Louisiana University’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts will present a musical concert titled “The Last Waltz.”
Scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 27, the concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.
The event is a fundraiser for Southeastern’s Lion Up Recovery program, and a VIP ticket to the concert includes a reusable, spill-proof Columbia Theatre tumbler.
LION UP Recovery has been established to help those students who identify as being in recovery.
The program provides a nurturing, affirming environment in which students recovering from addictive disorders can successfully pursue academic, personal, and professional goals for the purpose of enhancing their quality of life and to make meaningful and lasting contributions to society.
When describing the production, Columbia Theatre Director Jim Winter said the concert will feature an array of local musicians on the Columbia stage to perform the set list from the famous farewell concert by The Band.
Musicians featured include Byron Daniel and The Five Dead Dogs, Will Vance, Soul Revival, Brasshearts Horns, Todd Lemoine, Callie Hines, and many more.
“This incredible live music performance has been over a year in the making,” Winter said. “Nearly twenty of our area’s finest musicians are coming together to recreate one of the most famous rock concerts of all time.
“And every single one of them is waiving their fee to raise funds for Southeastern’s Lion Up Collegiate Recovery Program. It promises to be an amazing night in service to a wonderful cause.”
Ticket prices are $25 for adults and students, $35 for VIP tickets, and are available at the Columbia Theatre box office, located at 220 E. Thomas Street in downtown Hammond, or by calling 985-549-2787.
For more information, contact the Columbia Theatre at (985) 549-2999.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.