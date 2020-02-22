The Basher is coming to Hammond.
Tribute artist Jack Wright will provide the music of Hall of Fame singer/songwriter Neil Diamond during a one-night production at Southeastern Louisiana University’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts on Friday, March 6.
“The Songs and Stories of Neil Diamond” performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the downtown Hammond theatre, located at located at 220 E. Thomas Street.
Ticket buyers will be treated to a show that has been described as “high-energy rock ‘n roll meets passionate ballads and soaring anthems,” Columbia Theatre Artistic Director Jim Winter said. The stories and song explanation are woven throughout the show, “redefining the Neil Diamond tribute experience.”
Neil Diamond is one of the best-selling artists of all-time, having sold more than 100 million records since the release of his debut album, “The Feel of Neil Diamond,” in 1966. He has been inducted into both the Songwriters Hall of Fame (1984) and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (2011). In 2018, he was awarded the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.
Patrons will get a realistic Neil Diamond experience in Wright, whom Winter called “one of the world’s premier Neil Diamond tribute acts” while describing his all-new show as “a multimedia experience featuring all of Neil's greatest hits.”
“Wright’s production is a sophisticated, respectful and contemporary presentation of the hit songs that have kept Diamond’s music in the hearts of his fans for decades,” Winter said.
Tickets for the production range from $36 to $45 and are available at the Columbia Theatre box office Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. or by phone at (985) 543-4371. Patrons may also get tickets online at www.columbiatheatre.org.
Special $10 Southeastern student tickets are also offered for this production. Students must present their university ID at the box office.
All Southeastern faculty, retired faculty or university staff with ID may purchase one ticket for “The Songs and Stories of Neil Diamond” and receive one ticket at half price. Both tickets must be purchased in the same transaction and for the same price at the Columbia box office.
For more information, contact the box office at (985) 543-4371.
