Columbia Theatre

Southeastern Louisiana University’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts.

Southeastern Louisiana University’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts is doing the time warp again during two screenings of the cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” Oct. 21 and 22.

Back by popular demand, the film screenings are scheduled at 9 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.