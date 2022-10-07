Southeastern Louisiana University’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts is doing the time warp again during two screenings of the cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” Oct. 21 and 22.
Back by popular demand, the film screenings are scheduled at 9 p.m.
Hosted by Master of Ceremonies and Southeastern Communication Professor Joe Burns, the presentations feature a shadow cast, costume contest and more. VIP tickets include a throw bag filled with all the interactive props needed and a surprise from the shadow cast.
Tickets are $25 VIP, $20 for adults and students, and are available at the Columbia Theatre box office, located at 220 E. Thomas St. in downtown Hammond, or by calling 985-549-2787.
For more information, contact the Columbia Theatre at (985) 549-2999.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.