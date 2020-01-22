A production depicting the life of one of the most influential Civil Rights icons in history is coming to the stage this weekend.
Southeastern Louisiana University’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts will present “Walk On: The Story of Rosa Parks” at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25.
Taking place in the downtown Hammond theatre, the presentation will also include a special panel discussion featuring prominent Civil Rights advocates following the performance.
The play will follow the life of Rosa Parks, an American activist best known for her role in the Montgomery bus boycott. On Dec. 1, 1955, Parks refused an order to give up her bus seat to a white passenger in Montgomery, Ala., resulting in her arrest for civil disobedience.
The resulting uproar was a pivotal moment in the Civil Rights movement and helped change the country forever, explained Columbia Theatre Artistic Director Jim Winter.
“‘Walk On: The Story of Rosa Parks’ weaves together music and drama to tell the story of Rosa Parks from her childhood in rural Alabama to her famous decision to ‘sit down and be counted,’” Winter said.
The play dispels myths about Parks and her protest as it paints a portrait of a complex woman who had to find reconciliation within herself in order to become an effective Civil Rights leader, explained Winter.
“Exciting and inspirational, the play shows how the determination of one individual made all the difference in the struggle for freedom and equality in the United States,” Winter said.
Ticket for the show prices are $20 for adults and $13 for students. They are available at the Columbia Theatre box office, located at 220 E. Thomas Street in downtown Hammond, by calling 985-543-4371, or online at columbiatheatre.org.
A special Southeastern student ticket price of $10 is available, while supplies last. Students must present their Southeastern IDs at the Columbia box office to receive the discounted price.
Additionally, all Southeastern faculty, retired faculty or university staff with ID may purchase one ticket for the concert and receive one ticket at half price. Both tickets must be purchased in the same transaction and for the same price at the Columbia box office.
For more information, contact the Columbia Theatre at (985) 543-4366.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.