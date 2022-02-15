Southeastern Louisiana University’s Jazz Ensemble presents its first concert of the spring on Wednesday evening, Feb. 23, at 7:30 p.m.
Led by Director of Jazz and Percussion Studies Michael Brothers, the ensemble will present “Big Band Valentine” in the Pottle Music Building Recital Hall.
“This event was originally scheduled to be presented with the Hammond Rotary Club Evening of Jazz event on Valentine’s weekend and reprised on campus,” Brothers said. “The Evening of Jazz event has been rescheduled in March, so the campus community will get the first look at this special evening.”
Selections will include “My Funny Valentine,” by Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart, arranged for the Stan Kenton Orchestra by Dave Bardhun; “Love Beams,” by Mark Taylor; “Easy to Love” by Cole Porter and arranged by Sammy Nestico; “Where Is The Love,” by Ralph MacDonald and William Salter, arranged for the Woody Herman Orchestra by Alan Broadbent; “I’ve Never Been In Love Before” by Frank Loesser, arranged for the Stan Kenton Orchestra by Lennie Niehaus; and “Speak Low,” by Ogden Nash and Kurt Weill, arranged by Tom Kubis.
For more information, contact the Department of Music and Performing Arts at 549-2184.
