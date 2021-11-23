The Southeastern Louisiana University Symphony Orchestra will present a concert titled “American Classics” Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. in Pottle Music Auditorium.
Orchestra Director and Assistant Professor of Violin Victor Correa-Cruz will conduct the concert, which is free and open to the public, and features works by Gershwin, Copland, Bernstein and more.
Social distancing protocols will be followed, and face coverings are required.
Correa-Cruz said the event is called “American Classics,” as the pieces to be heard “are landmarks in the symphonic repertoire of this country.”
“Rodeo” and “Quiet City” by Copland will share the stage with Gershwin’s “An American in Paris” and selections from “Porgy and Bess” and ‘Rhapsody in Blue,” Correa-Cruz said. Bernstein’s “West Side Story” Suite will also be presented by the orchestra.
The concert will feature some of our most talented violinists from the Southeastern Community Music School and from Southeastern’s Graduate Program, who will perform solos with the orchestra, he added.
“This is the first time the Orchestra will perform since May 2021, as cancellations took place after Louisiana got hit by Hurricane Ida,” Correa-Cruz said. “We look forward to showing our audience the orchestra’s work and passion for live music and hope to bring some normality to everyone’s lives.”
For more information, contact the Department of Fine and Performing Arts at 985-549- 2184.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.