A small collection of theatre lovers will return to the stage for a three-night production this week.
Alumni of the Southeastern Louisiana University Theatre Department will return home this summer for the collaborative production of “Moon Over Buffalo,” which is scheduled to hit the stage June 27-29.
It will be held in the Vonnie Borden Theatre in the D Vickers Hall on Southeastern’s campus, with each performance set to begin at 7.30 p.m.
Associate Professor of Acting and Directing Jim Winter will direct the comedy play, written by American playwright Ken Ludwig. Well-known for slapsticks and comedic innuendos, “Moon Over Buffalo” is also famous for being the play that successfully brought actress Carol Burnett back to the live stage after a 30-year absence from Broadway.
With a span of 25 years of theatre alumni coming together to celebrate their time at Southeastern, Winter described the production as a special and unique event that may never happen again.
“Not only has this production been two years in the making, but the entire cast and crew of ‘Moon Over Buffalo’... have happily agreed to participate in this unprecedented production for free,” Winter said in a press release.
“This whole production was spawned from the close ties we maintain with our alumni. They always come back and support new generations in theatre. How amazing is it for a student who graduated in the 1990s to act along a student who graduated in 2015?”
Shane Stewart of Watson, who plays the lead male role of George, said, “Working on this production certainly reminded me of how much Hammond and Southeastern meant to me and helped me as a theatre professional when I was young and just learning.
“It’s amazing the amount of talent that has passed across the stage of Vonnie Borden, and it is a rare occurrence to have this much talent in one place at one time.”
“Moon over Buffalo” follows the story of George and Charlotte Hay, two down-on-their-luck actors of the 1950s who have one final shot of reaching their dream. Unfortunately for them, everything that could go wrong does go wrong, leading to many funny moments for the audience to enjoy.
Cast in lead role alongside Stewart is Kace Parker of Covington as Charlotte. Additional cast members include Olivia Waguespack and Ben Norman of Covington, Lindsey Ehricht of Hammond, Chelsea Krause of Gonzales, Trey Lagan of Ponchatoula, Karista Filopoulous of Mandeville, and Jeff Polito of Lake Charles.
Winter hopes this is the first of many SLU alumni collaborations in the future.
“If this production goes well, then we are hoping to make alumni shows annual,” Winter said. “However, in order for this to happen, we need people to come and support the first one.”
General admission tickets are $20, while senior adults and student tickets are $15. Tickets can be purchased from the Vonnie Borden Theatre box office, located in the D Vickers Hall lobby.
For more information, contact the Department of Music and Performing Arts at 985-549-2184.
“Moon Over Buffalo”
A production by Southeastern Louisiana Theatre Department alumni
When: June 27-29, 7:30 p.m. each night
Where: Vonnie Borden Theatre in the D Vickers Hall on Southeastern’s campus
Admission: $20 for general public; $15 for seniors and students
