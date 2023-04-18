Southeastern Louisiana University is launching the premiere of Southeastern Theatre’s Ninth Annual Inkslinger Playwriting Contest winner.
Directed by Southeastern Instructor of Theater Anne-Liese Fox, the play is scheduled April 26-30, at 7:30 p.m., in Reimer’s Memorial Auditorium, located in downtown Hammond at 305 E. Cherry Street.
“While D Vickers undergoes renovation and Southeastern Theatre’s two performance spaces are under renovation, Southeastern has officially launched its new bachelor's degree in theatre with enthusiastic students and prepares to close its season with the Premiere of the Ninth Annual International Southeastern Inkslinger Playwriting Contest Winner, ‘The Truth About Winnie Ruth Judd,’ by Phoenix playwrights Cathy Dresbach and Ben Tyler,” Fox said.
Southeastern’s Inkslinger Playwriting Contest is currently celebrating its 10th year with 230 play submissions from playwrights from all over North America.
The contest employs the volunteer efforts of 30 local and national expert judges. Every year the winning play receives a full production as part of Southeastern Theatre’s mainstage season with travel and lodging expenses provided for the playwright to attend the performances.
Fox said the play tells the tale of the legendary Phoenix icon, Winnie Ruth Judd, otherwise known as The Trunk Murderess.
“In 1931, the Phoenix radio station KOY aired dramatic reenactments of the murder trial, thereby launching an international fascination, not only with the case,” Fox said. “The details of the case added to the international interest as the murderess was a young and pretty married woman who was charged for murdering her two friends and the gruesome fact that the bodies of the murder victims were dismembered and placed in traveling trunks.
“The incredible success of the Phoenix KOY radio broadcasts opened up an enduring fascination and investment in the entertainment genre of True Crime Drama.”
Playwright Tyler will offer a post-show talkback after opening night. All are welcome to attend.
Tickets are free to Southeastern students, $20 for general admission and $15 for seniors, military, and non-SLU students. Tickets can be purchased at the door and are also available by leaving a message at (985) 549-2115 or emailing theatreboxoffice@southeastern.edu.
