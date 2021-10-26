A group of college students will soon turn a parking garage into a stage.
The Southeastern Louisiana University Theatre Department will delight audiences in an unconventional venue when students present a two-night run of “Big Love,” a dark romantic comedy by American playwright Charles Mee.
The show will be presented Nov. 10-11 in the Strawberry Stadium Parking Garage, beginning at 7:30 p.m. both nights. The show was moved to the parking garage due to damage that Vonnie Borden Theatre suffered during Hurricane Ida, which struck southeast Louisiana in late August.
In a press release, Anne-Liese Fox, Southeastern theatre faculty member and the play’s director, said production features an all-student design team, production team and a cast of 13 Southeastern students.
“The parking garage is a fantastic fit for Mee’s raucous, dark, romantic comedy,” Fox said. “This production features an all-student design team, production team and a cast of 13 Southeastern students. Admission is free for all. We don’t want our community to miss out on this.”
The play is based on what is considered the oldest surviving play: Aeschylus’ “The Suppliants.” Mee’s adaptation is a contemporary take where 50 brides flee to a manor in Italy to avoid marrying their 50 Greek-American cousins, Fox explained.
While the brides and grooms wait for their wedding day, the characters raise issues of gender politics, love, and violence.
Members of the cast include Dominic Arcuri of Killian; Trinity Jacques, Keenen Gillum and Sable Diaz of Slidell; Rayna Myers of Tickfaw; Shelby Grantham of Baton Rouge; Isaiah Smith and Zoe Burns of Kenner; Lauren Price and Robert Alsbury of Denham Springs; Kevin Thompson of Amite; Miguel Garcia of Marrero; and Anthony Addotta of LaPlace.
The production crew includes Sydney Salassi of Livingston as costume designer, Mina Perkins of Covington as scenic designer, and Adrian Cote of Hammond as lighting designer.
For more information about the production and Southeastern Theatre’s 2021-22 season, visit southeastern.edu/theatre.
