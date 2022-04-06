Southeastern Theatre to present Inkslinger-winning play

Southeastern Theatre is presenting the premiere of Southeastern Louisiana University’s Inkslinger-winning play, “Mrs. Whitman’s Words for Women,” by Chicago-based playwright Shayne Kennedy.
Scheduled for 7:30 p.m. April 7-9, the free production will take place in Reimer’s Memorial Auditorium, located at 305 E. Charles Street.
Kennedy will offer a post-show talkback on opening night.
“Set in 1918, the play centers around three young women who are residents of the new dormitory for women at the University of Michigan,” explained Instructor of Theatre and the play’s director Anne-Liese J. Fox. “The limitations and choices they face amidst the events of the conclusion of World War I, the flu pandemic, and the struggle for women’s suffrage.”
Southeastern Theatre is partnering with Southeastern’s interdepartmental team on the Centennial Women’s Suffrage project to present a pre-show event of the exhibit and panel discussion “Determined to Rise” from 5-6 p.m. on Friday, April 8.
Three Southeastern faculty panelists – Elizabeth Hornsby, Lisa Moody, and Carol Madere – will take different perspectives covering the national movement in Louisiana.
The physical exhibit will be on display in the lobby of Reimer’s Memorial Auditorium, and there will be a dinner break after the panel discussion with the performance of the play beginning at 7:30 p.m., Fox said.
