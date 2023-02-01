Southeastern Louisiana University’s Contemporary Art Gallery will present “if you lived here, you’d be home by now,” an exhibit featuring a selection of art works made by sculptor Carlie Trosclair.
The free exhibition is open through Feb. 23 and is the largest exhibition of Trosclair’s latex architectural castings to date.
The exhibit explores threads of connection in states of flux, transience, and displacement, explained Gallery Director Cristina Molina. Spanning architectural landscapes from Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, Missouri, and Louisiana, echoes of the familiar are absorbed into the membrane of each latex body, crystallizing textures and detritus of place.
“Approached through a lens of reordering and discovery, Carlie’s work contemplates the living and transitional components of home,” Molina said. “Architectural bodies carry with them the layered histories of previous residents. These become the shells we leave behind – relics of habitation and home-making.”
“From structural cracks in a building, the palimpsest of paint, or footprint of rust, these surfaces are connected by the ways they mark time,” Molina continued. “Paper-thin casts reshape the narrative of home as a sturdy secure space into one that is vulnerable and ephemeral. These ghostlike imprints mark an in-between space that is transient and ever changing, both structurally and in our memory.
Trosclair’s work has been featured in “Art in America,” “The New York Times,” “Burnaway,” “ArtFile Magazine,” and “Temporary Art Review,” among others. She is the recipient of the Riverfront Times’s Mastermind Award, the Creative Stimulus Award, Regional Arts Commission Artist Fellowship and the Great Rivers Biennial Award.
Trosclair earned a Master of Fine Arts degree from the Sam Fox School of Design and Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis, a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Loyola University in New Orleans, and is an alumna of the Community Arts Training Institute in St Louis.
Located at 411 Ned McGehee Dr., gallery hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
