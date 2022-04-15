The Northlake Community Band will present its spring concert on Tuesday, April 19, at 7:30 p.m., in Pottle Auditorium on Southeastern Louisiana University’s campus.
Conducted by B J Perez, the concert will feature works by Sousa, Standridge, Gershwin, and McBeth, to name just a few.
Admission is free.
This is the first performance of the Northlake Community Band since the fall of 2019, and it is being dedicated to the memories of the members who have passed since then. Those members include baritone saxophonist John Bourliea, trumpeter Meredith Berry and Associate Conductor/trombonist Claudea Landry.
The Northlake Community Band consists of musicians from high school students through retired professionals and is always welcoming new members.
For more information, contact the Southeastern’s Community Music School by email at cms@southeastern.edu or by phone at 985-549-5502.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.