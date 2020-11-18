The Southeastern Louisiana University Jazz Ensemble will livestream the last concert of the fall 2020 semester from the Pottle Music Building Recital Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 18.
Beginning at 7:30 p.m., the concert can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/90.9KSLU/.
Under the direction of Director of Jazz Studies and Instructor of Percussion Michael Brothers, the program will be a big band Christmas concert featuring the arrangements of Tom Kubis.
Selections include “Deck the Halls,” “Christmas Time Is Here,” “Silent Night,” “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear,” and “Jingle Bells.”
Joining the ensemble as a special guest soloist on “Silent Night” and “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear” will be 2019 graduate Austin Dugas of Prairieville on Trumpet and Flugelhorn.
For more information, contact the Department of Music and Performing Arts at (985) 549-2184.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.