Madelyn Tanner, a fifth-grade 4-H member from Southside Elementary School, participated in the State 4-H Fashion Camp that ran Jan. 21-23 at Camp Grant Walker in Pollock, LA.
The State 4-H Fashion Board members planned and conducted the camp for 4-H members ages 10-13. They taught the youth basic sewing fundamentals and had them make a sewing caddy out of a placemat to store their sewing notions, a no-sew T-shirt bag, a pocket/reading pillow, a pillowcase, a bulletin board, a wrist pin cushion, and even a dog toy.
Participants also did a service project in which they made dignity bags. The 4-H members were also encouraged to take what they learned back to their parish and host their own fashion workshop.
