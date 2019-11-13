WALKER -- A cast of nine women will hit the stage when the Spotlight Theater Players presents multiple showings of Louisa May Alcott’s classic story “Little Women” at the Old South Jamboree in Walker Nov. 14-16.
The play will start at 7 p.m. each night of its three-day run in addition to a matinee performance at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16. Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased at the door or in advance by visiting www.stpds.com.
Following the lives of the four March sisters, the two-hour play adapted by Kristin Laurence details their passage from childhood to womanhood.
It begins around Christmas when Marmee leaves to visit her sick husband and Jo sells her beautiful hair to help finance the trip. It ends just a year later when the family is again preparing to celebrate not only Christmas but also the return of Mr. March.
Playing the roles of the “Little Women” are Ava Borskey (Meg), Blair Simon (Jo), Julia Simon (Beth), and Layla Meng (Amy).
Other performers in the cast include Miranda Reynolds-Powell, who will play their mother, Mrs. March; Margaret Walker, who will play the family servant Hannah; Toni Bennett, who will play the outspoken Aunt March; and Riley Viator, who will play Sallie Moffatt.
The cast will perform under the direction of Melani Glascock, a talented theater teacher in Livingston Parish who directed Spotlight’s production of “Steel Magnolias” last March.
This will be the second stage production in less than a year for the Spotlight Theater Players, which formed in March 2011 and has put on past productions such as “The Diary of Anne Frank,” “Aladdin,” and “Annie Play Will Do.”
The group took a hiatus from stage productions in the spring of 2013 and turned its focus to radio plays and an elaborate World War II reenactment before returning to the stage last spring, when it was granted non-profit 501(c)(3) status.
“Little Women”
A production by the Spotlight Theater Players
When: Nov. 14-16
Times: 7 p.m. Nov 14-16; 2 p.m. Nov. 16
Where: Old South Jamboree, located at 9554 Florida Blvd. in Walker
Admission: $15 per ticket at the door or by visiting www.stpds.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.