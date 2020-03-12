DENHAM SPRINGS -- A group of aspiring artists and one seasoned veteran will discuss their work when the Arts Council of Livingston Parish holds an exhibit-opening reception on Saturday, March 14.
The reception, which will take place from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the ACLP gallery, will celebrate the work of student artists and the 2019 Artist of the Year. Artists will gather and light refreshments will be served in an event that is free and open to the public.
The current exhibit will run through Saturday, April 25. It features the work of Kathleen “Kitty” Kuhnert, a local nature photographer who was named the Arts Council’s 2019 Artist of the Year in December, as well as work from Livingston Parish students.
Kuhnert, whose work is hanging in the front of the gallery, has displayed her photos at the Arts Council many times in the past, as well as in exhibits for the Denham Springs Fine Arts Association.
Along with Kuhnert’s photographs, the rest of the gallery features artwork belonging to local students, who had to create original, family-friendly works of art for the exhibit.
This is the second straight year the Arts Council has opened its doors to student-made artwork. Last March, young artists from Lewis Vincent Elementary displayed their own acrylic interpretations of Vincent Van Gogh’s “The Starry Night.”
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is open from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday and from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday. It is located at 133 Hummell Street in the Denham Springs Antique Village.
For more information, email the Arts Council at artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net, visit www.artslivingston.org, or call (225) 664-1168.
