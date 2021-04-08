DENHAM SPRINGS -- Until the end of this month, the Arts Council of Livingston Parish will be filled with work created by youngsters.
The downtown gallery is currently housing several pieces created by dozens of student artists from all corners of the parish.
This is the third straight year the Arts Council has opened its doors to student-made artwork, but this year had by far the biggest response. The current exhibit drew more than 50 pieces from around 40 students from Denham Springs, Watson, Walker, Livingston, and French Settlement.
Students as young as first grade and as old as 12th grade completed the artwork in a variety of mediums, including marker drawings, pencil and crayon, acrylics, digital prints, mixed media, and photography.
Some of the student artists came together for a reception last month. Upon entering, each artist received a name tag before taking their families and friends to check out their work.
Riley Martin, a student at Denham Springs Junior High, brought his family to see his pencil drawing titled “Perspective,” which depicts a downtown scene. It took Martin, who said he comes from a family of artists, about two weeks to draw the illustration by hand. He said he then used a graphing stone to color it in.
Grace Patin, a 10-year-old gifted and talented art student who attends South Live Oak Elementary, had two pieces hanging in the exhibit, each uniquely made.
One is titled “Stormy Night,” a mixed media piece that combined multiple elements. Patin said she used cardboard to make the buildings, clouds, moon, and gold. She then painted a blue backdrop for the sky.
Patin’s favorite piece, however, was the pencil and crayon illustration she named “Sail Away,” which features multiple sailboats near the shore.
Like Patin, Molly Powell of Eastside Elementary had several pieces in the exhibit. One was an acrylic painting that depicted a “Winter Wonderland,” but the one she enjoyed making most was the “Magic Flower” illustration using crayons on canvas.
Other pieces in the exhibit include Angelle Edwards’ lifelike sketch titled “My Grandmother”; Lariss Prejean’s jarring acrylic pieces titled “Wolf” and “Angel Eyes”; Sarah Campo’s stunning acrylic painting “Cherry Blossom in Midnight”; and Brianna Watson’s photograph of an adorable pooch titled “Puppy Love.”
Art lovers have until Saturday, April 24, to see the work in person.
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is located at 133 Hummell Street in the Denham Springs Antique Village. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
