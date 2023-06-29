Around 15 young artists recently spent a few summer days learning about one Starry Night — and much more about the artist behind it.
Under art teacher Virginia Berthelot, children from across the parish were introduced to the works and styles of Vincent van Gogh, a 19th century artist whose works continue to be celebrated more than 130 years after his death.
The camp, held June 19-22 at Walker High School, was open to students in grades K-8. It was the first summer camp Berthelot, an art teacher in Livingston Parish for 13 years, had led since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Two others are planned for the summer.
Berthelot described the camps as “a smaller version of the classroom setting,” saying the young students get an introduction to a particular artist — in this case, Van Gogh — and the techniques, colors, styles, and textures that artist was known for.
When Berthelot posed a question to the campers on the final day of camp, they instantly rattled off the answer.
“What technique Van Gogh was known for?” she asked.
“Painterly brushstrokes,” some quickly shouted.
Along with gaining knowledge of the artist, campers are allowed to recreate some of the artist’s work in a variety of mediums. In the Van Gogh camp, students painted on a 16x20 canvas, made a ceramic piece, decorated ornaments, designed a T-shirt, and completed smaller drawings and sketches.
The camp ended with an art show in which the young artists got to explain their work to their friends and families.
“A lot of students who come may not have full time art at their school or they only get to play with art a few times a year,” Berthelot said. “These camps are a way to introduce them a little more to different kinds of artwork, materials, artists, and styles.
“When they leave here, they take their art home with them, but hopefully they keep making art at home.”
The camp’s main project was the students’ recreation of “The Starry Night,” Van Gogh’s most recognizable work of art that he painted in 1889. Berthelot said students broke down all features of the painting — the cypress tree, the moon, the size of the houses, and the waves of the air in the background — as they made their own replicas over the camp’s four-day run.
Berthelot called the piece “a fun painting for kids to do.”
“This is a piece that elementary students like and can do well,” she said. “So it serves as a good painting to make our focus.”
In addition to painting “The Starry Night,” campers also created and painted a clay flower bowl based on “Sunflowers,” another of Van Gogh’s most famous series. They also made a Van Gogh-themed T-shirt.
“The camp just gives them a chance to try a lot of different kinds of art and see what they like,” Berthelot said.
Along with introducing youngsters to art, the camp is helping older students become more advanced: Berthelot said funds from the camp will be used to buy 15 pottery wheels for high school students.
“This is a great opportunity for Walker High School because it’s helping add to the art department we already have here,” she said.
Another summer art, focusing on pop art and artist Andy Warhol, ran June 26-29. A third camp, which will take place July 10-13, will teach campers about artist Georgia O'Keeffe, who is renowned for her flower paintings.
