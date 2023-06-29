Van Gogh Summer Art Camp 2023

Pictured are students and volunteers who participated in a Van Gogh-themed summer art camp for students in grades K-8. The camp, held at Walker High, was led by art teacher Virginia Berthelot June 19-22, 2023. Pictured front row from left are Benjamin Poirrier, Henry Wagner, Audrey Poirrier, Claire Dupuy, Chloe Wood, Cooper Sykora, Valor Kirkland, and Dani Mizell. Pictured middle row from left are Sophia Duplantis, Madelyn Taylor, Jake Sykora, Travis Wheat, Jordan Jenkins, Zoey Johnson, and Ayva Sibley. Pictured back row from left are Lydia Hollenbaugh, Sasha Caruso, Kate Wilson, and Virginia Berthelot.

 David Gray | The News

Around 15 young artists recently spent a few summer days learning about one Starry Night — and much more about the artist behind it.

Under art teacher Virginia Berthelot, children from across the parish were introduced to the works and styles of Vincent van Gogh, a 19th century artist whose works continue to be celebrated more than 130 years after his death.

