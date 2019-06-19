DENHAM SPRINGS -- Students in grades 6-8 showed off their artistic talents during Denham Springs Junior High’s 2019 Art Show.
Nearly 450 pieces in a variety of mediums were displayed in the exhibit, filling the school’s library with self portraits, colored pencil drawings, acrylic and pastel paintings, and many other works of art.
“Best in Show” honors went to sixth-grader Bayleigh Shulz for her oil pastel painting of a cardinal, seventh-grader Jordanne Taylor for her graphite self portrait, and eighth-grader Elizabeth Stanford for her colored pencil illustration of an owl.
DSJH art teacher Leah Henderson also named seventh-grader Kylie Harrington and eighth-grader Baylee Scott as the Artists of the Year.
“My art students have impressed me since day one with what they’re capable of,” Henderson said in an email. “Although I've been praising them all year for it, I think they've enjoyed getting genuine compliments from their peers and other teachers the most. It's been so nice seeing their hard work on display.”
