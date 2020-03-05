LIVINGSTON -- For two entertaining nights, students took audiences on a musical journey “Under the Sea.”
Students in the Livingston Parish Talented Arts brought Disney’s beloved story of “The Little Mermaid, Jr.” to life during a thrilling two-day run inside the Suma Crossing Theatre Feb. 20-21.
There were singing and dancing mermaids, talking fish and jocular crabs, powerful Greek gods, and one wicked sea witch. The production brought ticket buyers from the depths of Ursula’s evil lair all the way above the surface, with plenty of magical stops in between.
The play followed Danish author Hans Christian Andersen’s story as well as the Academy Award-winning animated film, which tells the journey of a young mermaid named Ariel (played by Aubrey Johnson and Ella Otken) who dreams of the world above the sea and eventually falls in love with Prince Eric (John Austin Bergeron).
But standing in the way of Ariel and her father King Triton (played by Nathaniel LaRue) is the wicked Ursula (Kyleigh Amato and Kaylie Wood), who was banished from the kingdom for using black magic but seeks revenge.
Among the other memorable characters were Sebastian the Crab (Lorna Russell and Dina Guilbeau), Flounder the Fish (Nevaeh Dupre and Charlies Sadler), Scuttle the Seagull (Hannah Johnson and Hannah Enamorado), and Ursula’s eel minions Flotsam (Lakin Fletcher and Sara Hamilton) and Jetsam (Bliss Autry and Macie Purvis).
Students performed under the direction of Connie Courtney and Cassandra Fulmer. They performed all of the popular songs from the 1989 animated film, including “Under the Sea,” “Part of Your World,” “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” and “Kiss the Girl,” among others.
