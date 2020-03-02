LIVINGSTON -- Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle are hitting the stage.
Gifted and talented students from the southeastern part of the parish will take audiences to a winter wonderland when they perform multiple showings of the beloved Disney story “Frozen” during a three-day run at the Suma Crossing Theatre.
Public performances for the play will be March 5-7, starting at 7 p.m. each night. Midday productions will also be shown to area schools on Thursday and Friday in addition to a special brunch performance at 11 a.m. on Saturday that is open to the public.
French Settlement High senior Ruby Landry will play the role of Elsa, the magical queen who can create ice and snow with her hands but eventually decides to live in solitude to protect others from her powers.
Albany High junior Emma Miranda will play Elsa’s sister Anna, who is unaware of Elsa’s powers and therefore can’t determine why her sister shuts out the rest of the world, herself included.
Other lead roles will be played by Daiten Fontenot, a senior at Doyle High (Hans); Oaklee Bigner, a fourth-grader at Doyle Elementary (Olaf); Casey Crane, a senior at Doyle High (Kristoff); Clancy Morrison, a freshman at Albany High (Sven); and Kylie Glascock, a sophomore at Albany High (Oaken).
The production will feature all of the memorable songs from the animated film, such as “Do You Want to Build a Snowman,” “For the First Time in Forever,” and “Let it Go.”
Students in the Talented Arts Program’s production will perform under director Melani Glascock and musical director Tim Richardson.
Aiding the directors are co-stage managers Bryce Felps and Addy Howell in addition to a slew of other student leaders, including Blair Simon and Cassidy Charpentier (student directors), Emma Miranda (student choreographer), Jessie Jemison (student artistic director), and Austin Nelson (props manager).
General admission for the evening shows is $10 per ticket. Tickets for the early performance on Saturday are $15, which includes brunch.
