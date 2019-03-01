Students in the Livingston Parish Talented Arts Program brought one of the most iconic fairy tales to the stage when they entertained ticket buyers with showings of “Alice in Wonderland” last weekend.

Based on Lewis Carroll’s books “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” and “Through the Looking Glass,” the story follows a girl who stumbles into a fantasy world populated by peculiar, talking creatures.

The musical featured a number of fun, madcap songs that took audiences through the looking glass to Wonderland, where Alice saw the White Rabbit’s home, the Wonderland Forest, the Royal Garden, and other, more absurd sights.

The role of Alice went to Denham Springs High students Ella Otken and Lauren Price, but this double-cast play featured many other colorful characters, including Wonderland favorites such as the Mad Hatter (played by Cameron Beall and Kyleigh Amato), the White Rabbit (Hannah Johnson and Logan Burge), the Cheshire Cat (Aubrey Johnson and Kaylie Wood), and the Queen of Hearts (Mayli Morgan and Noa Vallejo).

Click on the following tab to view images from “Alice in Wonderland,” which students performed Feb. 22-23 in the Suma Crossing Theatre.