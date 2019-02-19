LIVINGSTON -- This weekend, a collection of students will take audiences down the rabbit hole.

For two nights, the Livingston Parish Talented Arts Program will delight ticket buyers with multiple showings of “Alice in Wonderland,” which follows the story of a girl who falls through a rabbit hole into a fantasy world populated by peculiar, talking creatures.

Tickets for the show are $10 for adults and $5 for students and can be purchased at the door. The show is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. both nights at the Suma Crossing Theatre, located at 28975 S. Satsuma Road in Livingston.

Based on Lewis Carroll’s books “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” and “Through the Looking Glass,” this adaptation for all ages gives Alice a purpose for her journey through Wonderland, said Connie Courtney, co-director alongside Dr. Cassandra Fulmer.

As Alice encounters each zany character — and rest assured, there are many — a bit of truth is revealed to her in what she needs in her own journey to adulthood.

Nearly 40 students make up the cast, led by Denham Springs High students Ella Otken and Lauren Price, who will both perform in the titular role one night each.

Playing other major roles in the double-casted play are Cameron Beall and Kyleigh Amato (Mad Hatter), Mayli Morgan and Noa Vallejo (Queen of Hearts), Hannah Johnson and Logan Burge (White Rabbit), Aubrey Johnson and Kaylie Wood (Cheshire Cat), and Ashley Williams and Dina Guilbeau (Caterpillar).

The musical will feature a number of fun, madcap songs that will “highlight the importance in life of education, facing your doubts, and the difference between real dreams and flights of fancy,” Courtney said.

‘Alice in Wonderland’

When: Friday and Saturday, Feb. 22-23, beginning at 7 p.m.

Where: Suma Crossing Theatre, located at 28975 S. Satsuma Road in Livingston

Admission: $10 for adults, $5 for students