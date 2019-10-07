DENHAM SPRINGS -- There was more than shopping at Fall Fest last weekend.
And this part of the festivities was free for all to enjoy.
A full slate of musical entertainment hit the stage under the pavilion at Train Station Park on Saturday, Oct. 5, giving visitors of the Antique Village a wide variety of tunes that had them bobbing their heads and dancing in the street.
Five performances took place under the pavilion, highlighted by Tyler Dickerson, a country singer from Mississippi who appeared on Season 9 of “The Voice.” Other performers included James Linden Hogg, the River City Boys, Restoration Sound, the Odyssey Academy of Dance, and Surrender All.
“Thank y’all for coming out,” Dickerson said when he took the stage.
Opening the day of music at Train Station Park was the River City Boys, a three-person band out of Baton Rouge made up of performers Kell Johnson, Murray Clark and Dennis Smith. The band specializes in three-part harmonies and focuses on a wide variety of genres from the likes of James Taylor and The Eagles in addition to bluegrass, country, and some originals.
Following the River City Boys was Surrender All, a Christian rock band that began in an addiction recovery group called “Refuge” at Live Oak United Methodist Church in Watson. The band started as “The Refuge Band” and mostly consisted of members from the recovery group.
On Saturday, Surrender All entertained shoppers with many different forms of music, including classical, bluegrass, rock, jazz, hymns, and contemporary Christian.
Performers from the Odyssey Academy of Dance were next, dancing four numbers in front of a large crowd of people, many of which had their phones held in the air.
Established in 2000, the Odyssey Academy of Dance consists of dancers from Livingston, East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes who perform an annual summer tour throughout the Greater Baton Rouge area in addition to Livingston Parish’s own version of “The Nutcracker” every year at Christmas at the Suma Crossing Theatre.
Dickerson followed the performing arts studio, rocking the stage with music from several genres and showing off the performing skills he’s spent a lifetime cultivating.
The Denham Springs resident started playing music at a young age, and by the time he was 11, he was doing more than 200 shows a year, earning the nickname “The Outlaw Kid.” He and his family later moved to Nashville, where he was discovered at the Tootsies bar. His first single, “Tell Your Sister I’m Single,” debuted at No. 51, and he opened for Brooks & Dunn on their farewell tour.
Dickerson became a local celebrity when he auditioned for “The Voice” on Sept. 28, 2015. He performed “Hard to Handle” and was chosen by Blake Shelton to be on his team before eventually being eliminated in the Top 48.
Restoration Sound, a multi-generational band that plays anywhere from Baton Rouge to New Orleans, closed the night after Dickerson, delighting people’s ears with the rustic sounds of America.
The band was formed by several former members of the Hammond-based group Soul Salvage Project, and the mission remains the same: to share a message of hope, forgiveness, and unconditional acceptance through their music.
In addition to the music at Train Station Park, James Linden Hogg entertained people on the street with his blend of folk, americana, celtic, and spiritual. A multi-instrumentalist singer and songwriter who hails from Livingston Parish, Hogg played music from his three albums — College Fund Vol. 1, 2, & 3 — with his father Jim by his side.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.