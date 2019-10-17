DENHAM SPRINGS -- There were zombies, cackling clowns, blood-stained scientists, undead nuns, and screaming asylum patients.
And that was before you reached the graveyard.
At the end of Denham Springs High School’s annual Haunted House, lurking in the shadows, were a pair of demogorgons, the human-eating creatures most known from the Netflix series “Stranger Things.”
Jason Nguyen and Caleb Venable, two DSHS theatre students, were the ones playing the monsters, and it was their job to send ticket buyers screaming out the door.
“We just chase them out,” Nguyen said with a laugh.
The DSHS theatre department brought plenty of scares in its Third Annual Haunted House, held during a two-night run Oct. 11-12.
Located in the DSHS cafeteria, the Haunted House gave visitors plenty of pre-Halloween frights, taking them through a long pitch-black tunnel, a morgue, a church scene, and an asylum before reaching the graveyard. There were also piles of dolls and gory body parts in addition to different lighting, fog machines, and other special effects.
Throughout the Haunted House were portals to the “upside down,” the alternate dimension where the monsters come from in “Stranger Things.” Other pop culture influences included “The Nun,” “Pan’s Labyrinth,” and “The Curse of La Llorona.”
Theatre students were under the direction of teachers Michelle Freneaux Chassaing (backstage) and Donna Van Oss (acting). Taking a walk-through of the haunted house prior to opening night, Van Oss said she was pleased with the labryinth of horrors her students created this year.
“It gets bigger and better every year,” Van Oss said.
In addition to the haunted house, younger children were able to enjoy the Halloween party area, where they had the chance to get their faces painted, play games, or color Halloween-inspired pictures.
