A local band will lend its talents to an upcoming country music showcase.
The Chase Tyler Band will perform alongside other musical ensembles during the Cajun Country Jam at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales this weekend.
Chase Tyler, the band’s frontman from Denham Springs, took to social media to urge people to come out to what promises to be “an awesome, awesome show.” Tyler said they plan to “introduce new stuff” during the show.
“Music is back, baby,” Tyler said.
Like other musicians and full-time performers, Tyler, a member of the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame, and his band are just starting to get back in the swing of things after COVID-19 restrictions limited live music for much of the last year.
During a town hall last November, Tyler said his band had to cancel more than 65 shows. Members were forced to pick up odd jobs such as driving forklifts, selling insurance, selling alarm systems, selling cars online, and even installing sprinkler pipes.
With COVID-19 restrictions being eased in recent months, Tyler said his band has booked 67 dates between now and October.
And the upcoming slate of shows couldn’t start on a bigger note, he added.
“We’ve done some shows since COVID has been on the decline, but this will be our first and biggest concert this year,” Tyler said. “So I’m very, very excited to be a part of this and I can’t wait to see everybody.”
Headlining the night of music is Dylan Scott, a 30-year-old country pop singer who also hails from Louisiana. Scott has had two consecutive No. 1 hits, most recently his single “Nobody.”
Others slated to perform are Payton Smith and Konner James, also Louisiana natives.
Tickets for the event are $35 each (or $50 for VIP) and can be purchased at etix.com and searching “Cajun Country Jam.” A portion of the proceeds will benefit Lift Acadiana and the SEACOR Power families.
The show is scheduled to start at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.