HOLDEN -- John Schneider is ready to celebrate the big 60.
And he wants everyone at the party.
The former “Dukes of Hazzard” star will celebrate his 60th birthday in style, with live music, car shows and stunts, and plenty of “yee-haws” when he opens the gates to his beloved studios for the third annual “Bo’s Extravaganza.”
The two-day outdoor party runs April 4-5 at John Schneider Studios in Holden, and it will feature live music on multiple studio stages, a carnival, car stunts, explosions, vendors, and a food court.
Schneider and his Stars and Bars Band will perform, along with a full slate of other local and national musicians such as Keith Burns of Trick Pony, Thom Bresh, Jo-El Sonnier, Chase Tyler, Sarah Collins, and the Bellamy Brothers.
There will also be plenty of chances for ticket buyers to meet television and movie celebrities during autograph sessions, including Byron Cherry and Sonny Shroyer from “The Dukes of Hazzard”; Mindy Robinson and other cast members from Schneider’s recent film “Christmas Cars,” and some of Schneider’s co-stars from “The Haves and The Have Nots.”
Other activities include bonfires, helicopter rides, a Hazzard County car show, a “The Dukes of Hazzard” look-alike contest, and a car parade featuring vehicles from the popular action-comedy sitcom Schneider starred in from 1979-85.
To top it off, a stunt man will also jump the Tickfaw River, something that will be captured on film for an upcoming movie celebrating “Smoky and the Bandit.”
“You won't want to miss that, especially if you're from Louisiana,” Schneider said in a video promoting the event.
“Bo’s Extravaganza” has grown much since Schneider first held it in 2018, which came less than two years after the Tickfaw River stretched across La. Hwy. 190 into John Schneider Studios during the Great Flood of 2016.
The natural disaster trashed the 58-acre plot of land, destroying the buildings and thousands of dollars of movie equipment.
But people have come in droves since the first “Bo’s Extravaganza,” spending hours touring the land that includes a lake, a swamp, a bamboo forest, and acres of fields. The property also includes homes raised 6 feet off the ground and storage sheds with elevated shelves for movie-making equipment.
Single-day general admission tickets are on sale for “Bo’s Extravaganza” are $30, while a two-day pass is priced at $50 each. General admission tickets include all-day access to all stage shows, car shows, stunts, and day events. VIP tickets are also available, and all tickets can be bought by visiting www.bosextravaganza.com.
Gates open at 10 a.m. both days.
For more information, visit www.johnschneiderstudios.com. John Schneider Studios is located at 16050 Florida Blvd. in Holden.
