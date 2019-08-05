WATSON -- The Tri-Parish Ballet, comprised of dancers from three area parishes, kicked off its annual summer tour by bringing productions of “The Magic Bookstore” to all five branches of the Livingston Parish Library.
Featuring characters from “Mary Poppins,” “The Wizard of Oz,” and “Alice in Wonderland,” the production followed the story of a bookstore in which characters come to life at night thanks to a magical bracelet. A thief tries to steal the bracelet for herself, only to be defeated in the end by the cast of magical characters.
The free tour began with shows at the Main Branch and the Albany-Springfield Branch, followed by stops the next day at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch and Watson Branch before concluding at the South Branch.
The ballet featured 11 dancers from Livingston, East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes who performed in libraries, nursing homes, and day camps in and around the capital area over a two-week period.
Performers trained under instructor Wendy Guidry, who trained with the Joffery Ballet, Houston Ballet, Delta Festival Ballet, the Kentucky Ballet, and the Chicago Dance Project before opening the Odyssey Academy of Dance in 1999. Previous summer tours include “The Little Mermaid” and “Carnival.”
In addition to the summer tour, the Tri-Parish Ballet also puts on Livingston Parish’s own production of "The Nutcracker" every year at Christmas at the Suma Crossing Theatre.
The Tri-Parish Ballet will hold open auditions for “The Nutcracker” on Sunday, Oct. 13, at the Odyssey Academy of Dance, located at 31342 Hwy. 16 in Denham Springs. Auditions are open to all dancers ages 7 and older, and dancers are encouraged to arrive 15 minutes early to warm up and fill out the audition form.
Girls should arrive in a leotard, tights, ballet shoes, with hair in a bun, while boys should arrive in moveable clothing. All dancers need to know their height and weight, and there is a $5 audition fee to try out.
For more information, call (225) 665-3414 or email triparishballet@aol.com.
Listed below at the audition times for the Tri-Parish Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker.”
- 1-1:30 p.m. -- boys 7 years and older
- 1:30-2:15 p.m. -- girls ages 7-9 years
- 2:15-3 p.m. -- girls ages 10-14
- 3-4 p.m. -- advanced dancers
