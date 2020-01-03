SATSUMA -- For two magical nights, Livingston Parish’s own version of “The Nutcracker” was back.
The Tri-Parish Ballet presented E.T.A. Hoffman’s classic tale of “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” during a two-day run Dec. 6-7, 2019.
Both performances were held inside the Suma Hall Community Center in Satsuma, where dancing dolls, a forest of snow, clouds of angels, and fields of poinsettias came to life for hundreds of ticket buyers.
“The Nutcracker” was made into a children’s story that was then turned into a full-length ballet by the Russian Imperial Ballet in 1892, with a score by Peter Tchaikovsky. The Tri-Parish Ballet has performed the production for more than two decades, delighting audiences of all ages.
This year was no exception.
The 2019 production featured principal ballerina Giovanna Montoya as the Sugar Plum Fairy, with Hayden Slaff returning as the Cavalier. Returning in his role as Uncle Drosselmeyer was Bernard Loze, while the role of Maria was danced by AnnMarie Brumley, a junior at University View Academy.
Other performers included Dillon Songy as the Nutcracker, Joshua Baine as the Rat King, Katie LeBlanc as the Snow Fairy, and Ryan Colligan as Fritz Stahlbaum. Local radio personality Scotty Mac served as narrator.
The production featured local dancers from across Livingston, East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes. It was directed by Wendy Guidry, who has produced and directed the local production since 1999.
The Tri-Parish Ballet’s version of “The Nutcracker” is funded in part by the Louisiana State Arts Council and the Louisiana Division of the Arts and the Arts Council of Greater of Baton Rouge through the Decentralized Arts Funding Program.
Along with “The Nutcracker,” the Tri-Parish Ballet also puts on an annual summer tour that travels to libraries, nursing homes, and day camps in the surrounding areas.
For more information on the Tri-Parish Ballet, call (225) 665-3414 or e-mail TriParishBallet@aol.com.
