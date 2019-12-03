SATSUMA -- Dancing dolls, a forest of snow, clouds of angels, and fields of poinsettias.
Livingston Parish’s own version of “The Nutcracker” is coming back.
The Tri-Parish Ballet will present E.T.A. Hoffman’s classic tale of “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7.
Both performances will be held at the Suma Hall Community Center in Satsuma, located at 28975 S. Satsuma Road. Friday’s show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m., while Saturday’s show is slated for 2 p.m.
“The Nutcracker” was made into a children’s story that was then turned into a full-length ballet by the Russian Imperial Ballet in 1892, with a score by Peter Tchaikovsky.
This year’s production will feature principal ballerina Giovanna Montoya as the Sugar Plum Fairy, with Hayden Slaff returning as the Cavalier. Returning in his role as Uncle Drosselmeyer will be Bernard Loze, while the role of Maria will be danced by AnnMarie Brumley.
The production will feature local dancers from across Livingston, East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes. It is directed by Wendy Guidry, who has produced and directed the local production since 1999.
Admission for Friday’s production is a non-perishable food item, while admission for Saturday’s production is $20 per person. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.bontempstix.com and searching “Tri-Parish Ballet Company.”
The Tri-Parish Ballet’s version of “The Nutcracker” is funded in part by the Louisiana State Arts Council and the Louisiana Division of the Arts and the Arts Council of Greater of Baton Rouge through the Decentralized Arts Funding Program.
Along with “The Nutcracker,” the Tri-Parish Ballet also puts on an annual summer tour that travels to libraries, nursing homes, and day camps in the surrounding areas.
For more information, call (225) 665-3414 or e-mail TriParishBallet@aol.com.
When: Friday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 7, at 2 p.m.
Where: Suma Hall Community Center in Satsuma, located at 28975 S. Satsuma Road
Friday’s admission: a non-perishable food item
Saturday’s admission: $20
