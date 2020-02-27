DENHAM SPRINGS -- The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will soon recognize its Artist of the Year.
The work of local photographer Kathleen “Kitty” Kuhnert will be featured at the Arts Council over the months of March and April.
Kuhnert, who specializes in nature photography, was named the Arts Council’s 2019 Artist of the Year in December. She has displayed her work at the Arts Council many times in the past, as well as in exhibits for the Denham Springs Fine Arts Association.
Along with Kuhnert’s work, the Arts Council will also display student-made artwork in the two-month exhibit. Artwork must be the original work completed by the student only, and the subject matter must be suitable for family viewing, according to the exhibit’s guidelines.
This will be the second straight year the Arts Council has opened its doors to student-made artwork. Last March, young artists from Lewis Vincent Elementary displayed their own acrylic interpretations of Vincent Van Gogh’s “The Starry Night.”
The upcoming exhibit will run from Saturday, March 7, through Saturday, April 25. During the exhibit, Kuhnert’s work will be displayed in the main lobby, with the rest of the gallery featuring the artwork belonging to students.
A second Saturday reception will take place from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on March 14 at the gallery, where artists will gather and light refreshments will be served. This is a free event that is open to the public.
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is open from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday and from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday. will be displayed in the main lobby of the gallery, located at 133 Hummell Street in the Denham Springs Antique Village.
For more information, email the Arts Council at artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net, visit www.artslivingston.org, or call (225) 664-1168.
