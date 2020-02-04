Talented theatre and music students will join forces to bring one of the most iconic Broadway musicals to life when they perform multiple showings of “West Side Story” during a three-day run Feb. 6-8.
Held inside New Covenant Church in Denham Springs, around 40 students from Walker-area schools will perform the famous play set in the Upper West Side neighborhood in New York City in the mid 1950s.
Inspired by “Romeo and Juliet,” the musical explores the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds. At the center of it all is Tony and Maria, who fall in love despite being from the rival gangs.
The show will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 6-7, and at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8. Admission to the show is $10 for adults and $5 for children and students. The show will take place at New Covenant Church, located at 215 Florida Avenue SE in Denham Springs.
Students will perform under director/choreographer Fabiola Reno and music director Catherine McManus.
This program is supported in part by a Decentralized Arts Funding grant from the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge in cooperation with the Louisiana Division of the Arts, Office of Cultural Development, Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, and Louisiana State Arts Council.
