Band camp
Buy Now

Trombone players practice a move during band camp at Denham Springs High School on Saturday, July 27.

 Morgan Prewitt | The News

The Louisiana Music Educators Association has announced its 2019-20 All-State Honor Band, which includes a dozen students from Livingston Parish.

Walker High and Denham Springs High put a combined 12 students (six each) on the All-State Symphonic Band, Orchestra Winds & Percussion, and Concert Band. The bands will perform in multiple concerts at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Baton Rouge the weekend before Thanksgiving. 

Listed below are the Livingston Parish students selected to the LMEA All-State Honor Band:

Symphonic Band

Kaylee Hibbard, trumpet, Walker High

Katie Howard, horn, Denham Springs High

Aron Tapalla, trombone, Walker High

Ryan Aime, euphonium, Walker High

Ethan Barker, percussion, Walker High

Dawson Redd, percussion, Denham Springs High

Orchestra Winds & Percussion

Dakota Espinosa, percussion Denham Springs High

Concert Band

Abby Rossnagel, flute, Walker High

Shelby Taylor, bassoon, Denham Springs High

Peyton Berry, clarinet, Walker High

Madeline McCauley, clarinet, Denham Springs High

Wes Price, tuba, Denham Springs High

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.