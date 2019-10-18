The Louisiana Music Educators Association has announced its 2019-20 All-State Honor Band, which includes a dozen students from Livingston Parish.
Walker High and Denham Springs High put a combined 12 students (six each) on the All-State Symphonic Band, Orchestra Winds & Percussion, and Concert Band. The bands will perform in multiple concerts at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Baton Rouge the weekend before Thanksgiving.
Listed below are the Livingston Parish students selected to the LMEA All-State Honor Band:
Symphonic Band
Kaylee Hibbard, trumpet, Walker High
Katie Howard, horn, Denham Springs High
Aron Tapalla, trombone, Walker High
Ryan Aime, euphonium, Walker High
Ethan Barker, percussion, Walker High
Dawson Redd, percussion, Denham Springs High
Orchestra Winds & Percussion
Dakota Espinosa, percussion Denham Springs High
Concert Band
Abby Rossnagel, flute, Walker High
Shelby Taylor, bassoon, Denham Springs High
Peyton Berry, clarinet, Walker High
Madeline McCauley, clarinet, Denham Springs High
Wes Price, tuba, Denham Springs High
