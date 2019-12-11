LIVINGSTON -- Stanley Nelson was a child when he caught a sight he has never forgotten.
He saw it near Wisner, Louisiana, a small town of less than 1,000 located about an hour’s drive south of Monroe. Nelson and his family were together in the car, driving back home to Ferriday on what seemed like a normal night.
As they navigated the dark roads, the family came up on a wrecked Volkswagen Beetle that they later found out had been hit by a drunk driver. The car was entirely engulfed in flames, taking the lives of an entire family inside, including a 7-year-old girl.
Decades later, the thought of the fiery car wreck popped in Nelson’s mind as he spoke on the phone with Rosa Williams, whose grandfather Frank Morris of Ferriday was burned alive by the Klan cell known as the Silver Dollar Group in 1964.
A few days earlier, Nelson, editor for the Concordia Sentinel, had written a story about the FBI and Justice Department’s decision to look at a series of unsolved murders from the 1960s, which included Morris’ case.
Nelson’s 700-word story eventually made its way to Williams, who was living in Las Vegas at the time. After reading the story, Williams picked up the phone and called Nelson.
She wanted — needed — to know more.
“For me personally, Rosa made me think about the crash I saw when I was younger,” Nelson said. “We saw that, and I could not, in my mind, conceive how you could purposely set someone on fire.
“That’s when I began to try to find out what happened to Frank Morris.”
Nelson recounted this story, which led to around 200 other published stories about Frank Morris and a Pulitzer Prize nomination for local reporting, during a chilling discussion at Livingston Parish Library’s 2019 Book Festival.
For 10 years, Nelson investigated a string of Civil Rights-era murders committed by the Ku Klux Klan in southwest Mississippi and northeastern Louisiana. His work led to the identification of members of the Silver Dollar Group, the most secretive Klan cell known in America.
Nelson’s book “Devils Walking: Klan Murders along the Mississippi in the 1960s” later became the basis of a blockbuster trilogy by New York Times bestselling author Greg Iles.
Nelson said people constantly ask him what he devoted more than a decade to finding out the truth about what happened to Morris and others who were killed during that time. To him, it was a simple matter of “right and wrong.”
“You don’t kill people in this country and get away with it,” he said. “It doesn’t matter who you are. The Klansmen, by and large, were cowards individually, but real brave when they had seven or eight standing with them. They were notorious bullies, and I never liked bullies.”
Nelson began his talk by explaining what happened to Morris, an African American who was killed inside the barber shop he owned for 30 years a little after midnight on Dec. 10, 1964.
According to Nelson, Morris awoke in the middle of the night when he heard glass breaking in the front of his shop. When he arrived at the front window, he saw two men from the Silver Dollar Group standing outside. One was holding a gasoline can, while the other held a shotgun.
“Frank yells out, and as he walked toward the window, one of the men throws a match at the building, which is then instantly engulfed in flames,” Nelson said.
Morris tried to exit the front door, Nelson said, but the man with the shotgun pointed it at Morris’ head and told him to go back inside. This forced Morris to run through the flames to get out of the building, emerging in an alleyway where he was spotted by two police officers.
“The fire had burned all the clothes off of his body,” Nelson told his attentive audience, which gasped at the description. “Every step he took left behind a bloody footprint.”
Morris was treated in a local hospital for four days before he died. During his stay, he was interviewed by Paul Lancaster, an FBI agent who recorded his three-hour conversation with Morris. That recording became the basis for Nelson’s story about Morris, who was burned “100 percent from head to toe.”
“The doctor didn’t think he’d live but a few hours, but he survived for four days,” Nelson said.
Nelson, who grew up in Ferriday, said he was 9 years old when Morris was murdered, though he had never heard of the man nor the poplar barber shop he owned until the FBI’s announcement in 2007.
Then came the phone call from Williams, who told Nelson she learned more about what happened to her grandfather from the first article he wrote than in the previous 40 years.
“She began to tell me what it was like growing up after losing a grandfather that way,” Nelson recalled. “She told me as much as she wanted to know who did it, she wanted to know why they did it. She couldn’t understand what her grandfather had done to make someone do that.”
As he began investigating and writing about what happened to Morris, Nelson said people would reach out and give him more information about what they remembered. At the same time, he was working with several universities to obtain FBI documents, including some that no one had ever seen.
Soon, Nelson realized Morris wasn’t the only victim of the Silver Dollar Group, which committed a series of at least eight murders from 1964-67. Nelson said the group formed after Ole Miss University was integrated as well as after the passing of Civil Rights and voting bills for African Americans.
The group was named for the coin each individually-recruited Klansman was given after joining. During his talk, Nelson showed his audience a photograph of a 1922 coin belonging to a Silver Dollar Group member whose son let him see it.
“I began to realize that the same people who killed Frank had committed seven other murders in our area,” Nelson said.
Nelson eventually found the son of one of the Klansmen who stood outside Morris’ shop the night he was burned.
“He told me he heard his daddy talk about for years of going to Ferriday to burn down this black man’s business and that they didn’t expect anyone to be there, but when they got there, that this man came out to the front,” Nelson recalled.
“His story was accurate. After we wrote the story, the grand jury was coming for him, but before the grand jury took any action, the suspect died.”
Though Nelson has spent more than a decade investigating what happened to Morris and the others that were killed at the hands of the Silver Dollar Group, he lamented that no one will ever be convicted in Morris’ case, as well as “99 percent” of the murders that occurred in that period.
“And we will never know how many people were killed during that era,” Nelson said.
Nelson said he has received “different sorts of threats” since he started investigating what happened to Morris. It never deterred him, and he always felt it was equally important to write about Morris the man as Morris the victim.
Morris “meant a lot” to Ferriday, Nelson said, particularly to the young African American men who got their first jobs at Morris’ shop.
“He taught them respect, how to act, how to treat people,” Nelson said. “To me, these are the kind of people we should embrace in our communities and care about. I felt like if I would write about Frank Morris and talk about his business and how people white and black used his business for 30 years, it would get people’s attention. I figured if people could get race out of their head just long enough to look at who this man was, then maybe they would start to care.
“And I think after a while they did.”
