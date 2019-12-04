WALKER -- There were plenty of laughs, tears, and, ultimately, cheers when the Spotlight Theater Players presented multiple showings of Louisa May Alcott’s classic story “Little Women.”
For three days, the Old South Jamboree in Walker was transformed into a New England home surrounded by a wintery landscape, where nine women brought to life a story set during the Civil War for a three-day, four-show run Nov. 14-16.
Following the lives of the four March sisters, the two-hour play adapted by Kristin Laurence details their passage from childhood to womanhood. It is based on Alcott’s 1868 novel of the same name.
The story is set around Christmas when Marmee leaves to visit her sick husband and Jo sells her long hair to help finance the trip. It ends just a year later when the family is again preparing to celebrate not only Christmas but also the return of Mr. March. In between, the March sisters face numerous trials and tribulations that have made this story a classic for more than 150 years.
Playing the titular roles of the “Little Women” were Ava Borskey (Meg), Blair Simon (Jo), Julia Simon (Beth), and Layla Meng (Amy).
Other performers in the cast included Miranda Reynolds-Powell, who played their mother, Mrs. March “Marmee”; Margaret Walker, who played the family servant Hannah; Toni Bennett, who played the outspoken Aunt March; and Riley Viator, who played Sallie Moffatt.
The cast performed under the direction of Melani Glascock, a talented theater teacher in Livingston Parish.
This was the second stage production in less than a year for the Spotlight Theater Players, which formed in March 2011 and has put on past productions such as “The Diary of Anne Frank,” “Aladdin,” and “Annie Play Will Do.” Its founders are Robert and Charlotte Reynolds of Denham Springs.
The group took a lengthy hiatus from stage productions in the spring of 2013 and turned its focus to radio plays and an elaborate World War II reenactment before returning to the stage last spring, when it was granted non-profit 501(c)(3) status. It returned to the stage last March with a production of “Steel Magnolias.”
Though the curtain has only just fallen on “Little Women,” the Spotlight Theater Players already has a busy 2020 planned out.
The next production will be “Relive World War II,” an immersive living history event that’ll run in the Antique Village April 3-4, 2020. The two-day program will give visitors of all ages a chance to see what life was like during World War II, both on the home front and overseas.
Following Relive WWII, the Spotlight Theater Players will present “Charlotte’s Web” in July 2020, followed by “Arsenic and Old Lace that October and a stage play of “A Christmas Carol” in December.
More information on the Spotlight Theater Players can be found by visiting www.stpds.com.
