The wizarding world has arrived at the Livingston Parish Library.
The library system recently announced that patrons now have access to their favorite “Harry Potter” selections through the LPL Digital Library, which is available 24 hours a day.
British author J.K. Rowling’s record-breaking fantasy series follows the story of Harry Potter — “The Boy Who Lived” — along with his friends Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, as they try to defeat the evil wizard Voldemort and his followers.
The books were published from 1997-2007 and have become one of the top-selling series in history, with more than 500 million copies sold worldwide. The series has led to a record-breaking film franchise and a theme park in Orlando, Florida.
Now, tLivingston Parish Library patrons can access “Harry Potter” eBooks and audiobooks without ever leaving the couch.
The titles are available via Hoopla, a digital media service that provides thousands of titles from movies, television, music, audiobooks, eBooks, and comics/graphic novels. All can be accessed from a computer, tablet or smartphone using “a library card number and internet connection.”
The Livingston Parish Library, which comprises five branches around the parish, added Hoopla to its lengthy list of services in 2018.
Hoopla and the rest of the LPL Digital Library are available 24 hours a day at www.mylpl.info.
