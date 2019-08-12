SATSUMA -- A country singer with multiple No. 1 hits to his credit is coming to Livingston Parish.
Bryan White, a country singer/songwriter from Oklahoma, will take the stage alongside a plethora of local musicians when the Grand Country Junction holds its monthly show on Saturday, Aug. 17.
The show is slated to begin at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m. at the Suma Hall Community Center, located at 28975 S. Satsuma Road in Satsuma.
Grand Country Junction director Greg Sullivan said ticket buyers are in for a treat this weekend when White comes to town.
“We are very excited to share the stage with Bryan White,” Sullivan said. “It’s going to be a great show. You don’t want to miss this one.”
Signing to Asylum Records in 1994 at age 20, White has charted 17 singles over his two-decade career, including six No. 1 hits and eight Top 40 singles. His most popular songs are “Someone Else’s Star” in 1995, “Rebecca Lynn” and “So Much for Pretending” in 1996, and 1997’s “Sittin’ on Go” and “From This Moment On,” which he recorded with country superstar Shania Twain.
In addition to his own music, White has written songs for the likes of Wynonna, LeAnn Rimes and Joe Diffie, while Sawyer Brown (“I Don’t Believe in Goodbye”) and Diamond Rio (“Imagine That”) both reached No. 3 on the charts with songs penned by White.
His list of honors include a Grammy, recognition from the Country Music Association (1996 Horizon Award winner) and the Academy of Country Music (1996 New Male Vocalist winner) in addition to five CMT Awards, Canadian Country Music Awards and TNN/Music City News Awards. In 1998, White was voted one of People magazines “50 Most Beautiful People.”
This Saturday, White will be backed by the Junction’s own Danny Harrell and the Nashville Addition Band. The show will feature other performers including Sullivan, Brenda Harrell, The Powell Family Children, and the rest of the Junction cast.
The Grand Country Junction is a country-western show that takes place on the third Saturday of every month. The show features a live band and talent from Livingston Parish and the surrounding area.
Tickets for Saturday’s show will be sold at the door. Admission will be $20 for ages 4 and up, while children 3 and under will not be charged.
For more information on Saturday’s show, contact Sullivan at (985) 507-9432 or visit the website at www.grandcountryjunction.com. More information can also be found on the “Grand Country Junction” Facebook page.
Grand Country Junction presents ‘An Evening with Bryan White’
When: 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17
Where: Suma Crossing Theatre, located at 28975 South Satsuma Road
Admission: $20 for ages 4 and up, free for children 3 and younger
