WALKER -- For children wanting to work on their acting chops, such a camp has just opened up.
A workshop for young actors will be held at Wholly Grounds Coffee House on Monday and Tuesday, June 24-25.
During the two-day camp, children in grades 2-12 will train under Livingston Parish gifted and talented theatre teacher Fab Reno, who has led several acting camps in the past. Under Reno, children will work on the auditioning process, record monologues, and take part in “a few surprises,” Reno said.
The cost for the two-day workshop is $65 per student, and sibling discounts are available. All acting levels are welcome. Since spots are limited, email fabby225@gmail.com to register, pay and save a spot.
Wholly Grounds Coffee House is located at 27988 Walker South Road.
