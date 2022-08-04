Southeastern Louisiana University’s Community Music School hosted its annual Summer Band Camp earlier this summer.
The camp was under the direction of Robert Schwartz, Southeastern director of bands, with the help of a few Southeastern music college students and bassoon faculty member Adrian Fonseca-Tellez.
The camp’s daily activities consisted of concert band, chamber groups, master classes, jazz ensemble, jazz combos, improvisation, theory instruction and private lessons.
“We had a very enthusiastic and capable group of young musicians in our band camp this year. They were eager to learn and performed a wonderful grand finale concert at the end of the camp,” said CMS Director Jivka Duke.
“We hope to see all of them return next summer. The camp is a great educational and recreational opportunity for band students to bring their skill to the next level, while having fun and making friends.”
For more information about CMS programs and registration, call 985-549-5502 or visit the CMS website at www.southeastern.edu/cms.
