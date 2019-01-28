The Old South Jamboree is getting young.
For one night, the historic Walker music venue will open its doors to a cast of young performers who will show off their singing chops during a “Young Country Show” scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 2.
During the show, a collection of singers will delight the ears of ticket buyers with more than two dozen country music tunes. The show will be broken into two separate acts, featuring classics and new songs alike.
Some of the young singers who will take the stage include Livingston Parish natives Gerald Broussard, LeeAnn Law, John Blackwell and Jonah Traylor, who has slowly become a regular at the Old South. A brother-sister duo from Baton Rouge, Rachel and Joshua Punkay, will also perform.
Other singers scheduled for the night include Old South regulars June Barker, Tommy Raborn, Ed Kinchen and Nan Gautreau, who will perform a collection of gospel songs with an acapella quartet. All singers will be backed by Carlton Jones and The Red Hot Country Band, which consists of musicians from across the parish.
Admission for the show is $10 for adults, $5 for kids 6-12, and free for kids under 6. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Refreshments including hot dogs, popcorn, and cold drinks will be available.
The Old South Jamboree, one of the most well-known music venues in the parish that opened in the mid-1960s, is located at 9554 Florida Blvd. in Walker, between the Juban Road and Walker exits.
For more information about the Old South Jamboree, call (225) 936-0349 or visit www.oldsouthjamboree.webs.com.
‘Young Country Show’
When: Saturday, Feb. 2, beginning at 7 p.m.
Where: Old South Jamboree, 9554 Florida Blvd. in Walker
Admission: $10 for adults, $5 for kids 6-12, and free for kids under 6
