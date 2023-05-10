Authorities are asking the public for help who burglarized a Denham Springs club house.
Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office detectives said the unidentified suspect entered a club house on Evers Drive, cut all the camera’s wires, and stole the club house’s entire internet system.
The suspect then left the property driving a white 4-door white SUV.
The sheriff's office asked the public to review a video posted on its social media platforms and call with any information.
"We’d like to ID, locate & have a word," detectives said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
