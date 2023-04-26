French Settlement is playing No. 1 Oak Grove in the regional round of the Division IV non-select baseball playoffs, but Lions coach Kade Scivicque said the challenge may be coming at a good time for his team.
“The goal that you work to all year is to get into the playoffs, and then once you get in the playoffs, you’ve got to play some of your best baseball to keep going,” Scivicque said. “With us and the situation that we’re in, we’ve got to travel to the No. 1 team. I feel confident with where my guys are. I feel like we’re hitting our stride. I feel like we’re going, but we’ve got a big challenge ahead of us. I think my guys are up for it, and we’re looking forward to it.”
The No. 16 Lions meet Oak Grove at 6 p.m. Thursday coming off a 7-3 win over No. 17 Lake Arthur in which Mason Hill and Trevor McMorris combined on a three-hitter, while FSHS put together a pair of three-run innings. Oak Grove had a bye in the first round.
“Guys have a little more pep in their step, and that’s kind of what I was hoping for,” Scivicque said of the team’s vibe coming off of last week’s win. “I knew we were going to take some lumps during the season, but I felt like it was going to be growing pains instead of just a beatdown. I like the growth, and I like the maturity our guys have put together. A lot of our games have been one-run, two-run games. A lot of our games I felt like we’ve been in it, and we’ve had a lot of chances. It’s just those growing pains where we just couldn’t capitalize. Right now, after a big win there (against Lake Arthur) against a good team, I felt like our guys got … a little more confidence within them as a group, and I feel like it just drew them closer together.”
FSHS is 10-20 this season, facing a pre-district schedule that featured mostly teams from Classes 5A, 4A and 3A, which Scivicque said has helped the team prepare for the postseason.
“Going into the season I told my guys … you’re not playing an easy schedule,” Scivicque said. “You’re playing the best of the best, and I kind of how I wanted it to be this year. I’ve got a really young squad and a good group of guys that have a lot of growing and a lot of maturing to do, but I felt like if we played the best and they had to play up to their potential, it would only make them get better and make them grow as a team. Where we’re at … from the start of the season until now, I feel like our guys have taken tremendous strides, and I’m happy to see where we are right now.”
Scivicque knows how the seedings are lined up, but he said he hasn’t paid much attention to that.
“I try not to take to much looking into the power points and into the seedings and all that, because when you look across the board, they’ve got a lot of upsets, so that’s the joy of this game – going in there and playing and just see who shows up and who plays the best that day,” he said.
It’s that approach he’s hoping will help the Lions heading into Thursday’s game.
“No one’s really counting us to win this, and like I told my guys, just go out there and play the game that you know, play the game that we know how to play, and good things can happen,” Scivicque said. “That’s the joy of this game – you never know what’s going to happen from day to day, and it’s just who shows up and who catches a break. At this point in time, you’ve got to be playing well, and you’ve got to have a little bit of luck on your side, and you’ve got to show up.”
That being said, Scivicque also knows his team will likely have to put together its best effort of the season.
“We’re going to have to play an ‘A+’ game,” he said. “I don’t know if an ‘A’ game gets it, but I think an ‘A+’ game gets it. It’s just the flip of a coin … I like my guys. I like my guys’ potential, and I like to put my guys up against anybody, but I think we’ve got to play really, really good baseball. We’ve got to capitalize on all the opportunities we have. We can’t make mistakes, and I think honestly when it comes down to it, I think the team that makes the most mistakes is going to be the team that faces a loss.”
