FRENCH SETTLEMENT -- The scoreboard wasn’t in French Settlement’s favor when the final out was recorded, but that wasn’t the main concern for Lions coach Jaime Gautreau.
It’s more about getting players ready for bigger roles next spring.
“We had 14 kids here tonight, and so we played them all in both (JV and varsity games), and let the older kids bat in the second game (varsity) and let the younger kids bat in the first game (JV) and tried to get everybody some work, so everybody at least played a full game, five innings at least,” Gautreau said after Hammond High Magnet put together an eight-run third inning, and Payne Petrolia and Michael Cunningham combined on a three-hitter as the Tors picked up a 15-1 win in varsity Metro baseball action Monday at Mark Holmes Field. “I’m not so worried about the outcome. It’s just trying to get the kids ready and for them to have a place to play in the summertime. If they didn’t do this, they might not be picking up with a tournament team or a travel team of something like that. It’s something good for them to do on Monday and Wednesday nights.”
Hammond led 4-1 going into the top of the third and broke the game open as Ian Trahan reached on an error to lead off, Cunningham was hit by a pitch and Carsyn Buckels singled to right field. Colin McAndrew walked to score a run, and Christian Bell and Petrolia reached on consecutive errors to push the lead to 8-1.
“We had the infield in, and we tried to turn two, and the next thing you know, they hit one to shortstop and we boot it, and then the wheels fall off,” Gautreau said.
Josh Fleming followed with a two-run triple to right field, Kaleb O’Hara reached on an error to score another run, and Trahan had a two-out single to right field to make the score 12-1.
JT Thompson had a two-out single for FSHS in the bottom of the third, but the Lions were unable to score, and the Tors padded the lead in the top of the fourth as Buckels was hit by a pitch to lead off, Jace Caves doubled to left field, and Christian Bell drove in two runs on a single to right that was misplayed in the outfield for a 14-1 lead.
Bell ended up at third and scored the game’s final run on a wild pitch.
Cameron Avants had a one-out double in the bottom of the fourth, but Cunningham retired the next two batters to end the game.
Hammond jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first as O’Hara walked with one out, stole second, moved to third on Konnor Graham’s sacrifice and scored on a wild pitch. Cunningham’s double scored Trahan, who walked.
The Tors picked up two more runs in the second after Petrolia and TJ Anzalone drew consecutive walks with one out. With two outs, O’Hara’s single drove in a run, and Anzalone later scored on a wild pitch.
French Settlement got its lone run in the bottom of the second when Devin Mays reached on an error and scored on Lucas Crowder’s single past third with two outs.
Crowder, Thompson and Avants had hits for FSHS. Beau Wilson, Ian Jackson and Mays pitched for the Lions, combining to give up seven hits while striking out five in four innings.
“(It’s) getting mound time, just so it won’t be so new to them whenever it does come around to the season,” Gautreau said. “At least (they) know they threw in the summertime. Some of these kids are playing on a 60-90 field for the first time, these eighth-graders going to be ninth-graders. The field kind of swallows them up and stuff. It’s good to get those butterflies out at this time of year when it doesn’t mean as much.”
Petrolia gave up two hits, a run and struck out four in three innings to get the win. Cunningham gave up a hit and struck out two in an inning of relief.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 8, DOYLE 5
The Falcons scored seven runs in the bottom of the first to pull away for the win.
Luke LeBourgeois had a two-out, two-run single for the Tigers in the top of the first inning, and Doyle added three runs in the third.
Cade Sanchez threw 3.2 innings of scoreless relief.
LeBourgeois, Karson Jones and Chase Ware had singles, while Kohner Reeves had a single and an RBI for Doyle.
ST. AMANT 7, WALKER 4
Three walks, three hits and two hit batters helped key a seven-run first inning for St. Amant before Walker got all of its runs in the fourth.
Taylor Jeansonne and Seth Terrell singled in runs before Phillip Thurmond reached on a two-run error for the Wildcats.
Gatlon Steele had two hits to lead Walker, while Logan Cusimano gave up three hits, seven runs, three walks and struck out one in an inning. Braylen Ainsworth gave up a hit, two walks and struck out three in four innings of relief.
