WATSON -- There wasn’t anything fancy about Live Oak’s win over Zachary, and that suits Eagles coach Jesse Cassard just fine.
Blaise Priester had a two-run double in the second inning, and Dawson Curtin struck out six in relief, helping the Eagles to a 4-1 win over the Broncos in District 4-5A play Saturday at Live Oak.
“That’s how we’ve been all year,” Cassard said after the Eagles moved to 22-4 and 2-0 in district play while picking up their second win over Zachary. “We just line up and try to play good baseball. When our pitchers throw strikes and dominate the strike zone, I think we have a better chance than the other team. That’s just how it goes.”
“That’s the name of the game for us,” Cassard continued. “Our pitchers are going to throw strikes. We’re going to play good defense and (get) timely hits.”
After Live Oak starter Branson McCoy retired Zachary in order in the top of the first, the Eagles went to work as Priester led off the game with a double to left, and Grant Landry followed with a single past first to score courtesy runner Jeffrey Swearingen for a 1-0 lead.
Luke Cowart followed with a single past third, but the Broncos got three straight outs to get out of the inning.
The Broncos got their run in the top of the second after Reed Felder was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. He moved to second on a throwing error by Priester but was thrown out in a rundown between second and third on Jamari Valery’s chopper to short.
Matthew Keller singled to right, and Brady Neyland’s grounder to second drove in a run to tie the score at 1-1.
Braden Clark walked, but Will Romero grounded out to third to end the threat.
Live Oak padded its lead in the bottom of the second after Renton Childers reached on an error at short to lead off the inning, Cameran Christ, who was 2-for-2 with an RBI, followed with a sacrifice bunt and Reid Broussard was hit by a pitch to set up Priester’s two-run double to left for a 3-1 lead.
“The approach today was really not holding anything back on my swing,” Priester said after going 2-for-3 with two RBIs. “The last couple of games, it’s just been I’ve been slowing my barrel down. Today I was letting the ball travel and driving the baseball. That was my approach today, and it worked out for the team because we got the win.”
“For us, we like to play,” Priester said. “We like to come out. We like to play. We like to show everybody who we really are, and that’s how it should be. We kept the energy up in the dugout, and really, that’s the biggest thing. The more energy we have in the dugout, the more energy we have on the field. The more energy we have on the field, the louder it gets. The fans get into it, and we run up the score like we did today.”
Grant Landry, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI, followed with a bunt single but was picked off at first and Cowart grounded out to third to end the inning.
McCoy gave up a one-out walk to start the third and was lifted for Curtin, who got out of the inning unscathed. McCoy gave up one hit, one run, struck out one and walked two in 2.1 innings.
“Our thing was Branson was going to start and go two or three, so it wasn’t like he was going any further than the third, but when he struggled there and had a couple of walks, Dawson was ready, and then we had Cam Christ ready to come in for Dawson,” Cassard said. “Now that it’s district, we have seven or eight guys that we believe can go out there and win a game, so we’re just trying to get them all in and keep everybody fresh, so now everybody’s ready for Walker on Tuesday.
“That’s kind of how we’ve set our rotation after tournaments were done,” Cassard said. “We started this last Wednesday and said, ‘Look, everybody’s going to be ready. As long as you’re eligible to pitch, get down to the bullpen and get ready. It keeps everybody on edge because if you don’t throw strikes, I’m coming to get you. They know it.”
Live Oak picked up the game’s final run in the third after Gabe Ellison got a two-out single up the middle, Childers reached on an error and Christ followed with a single to right for a 4-1 lead before Broussard struck out to end the inning.
Curtin worked around a leadoff walk in the fourth a leadoff single in the fifth which resulted in a runner stranded at third to end the inning and a pair of singles in the sixth as the Broncos left runners at second at third.
“It’s really just pounding the zone, getting a first-pitch strike around and off-speed behind it,” Curtin said of his approach after giving up three hits and one walk in 4.2 innings of relief. “That’s really been it out of the pen. Nothing fancy.”
“He can win with his fastball,” Cassard said of Curtin. “Not many high school kids can win with the fastball. He can get his fastball, it’s been up to 90. It sits around 86-88, but he spins really well. He gets a lot of swing and misses on his fastball, so when we got in trouble, we went to it. That’s his bread-and-butter.”
He gave up a leadoff walk to Romero in the seventh but got a pair of fly outs and struck out Devin Hannum looking to end the game.
Meanwhile, Cassard lamented the seven runners left on by the Eagles.
“Offensively, I thought we should have been better, which we’ll clean that up,” Cassard said. “Credit to them. They didn’t have any hit by pitches or walk us, so we didn’t have a chance to have a big inning because their guys threw strikes. When both teams throw strikes, it’s going to be a low-scoring game.”
