WATSON -- The way Live Oak baseball coach sees it, Branson McCoy and Grant Landry shouldn’t have any problems fitting in at Baton Rouge Community College.
“I’ve been knowing (BRCC coach) Thomas Simoneaux for years,” Cassard said after McCoy and Landry signed with Baton Rouge Community College during a ceremony at the school Friday. “He’s trying to build a program, and these guys know how to win. They know how to work, and they’re talented. It’s the perfect scenario for him. We’re only 30 minutes away, so these kids can live at home and go to school there and work out at our place and utilize our facilities while going to college.”
McCoy said his path to BRCC was “really a long process”, mentioning the COVID-19 pandemic as part of getting there.
“It’s a really great feeling, because as a kid that is what I dreamed of, and juco is hopefully just a pit stop to go somewhere bigger after,” McCoy said.
“It was a really stressful process because there were few colleges looking at me – bigger colleges – and that (COVID) hit,” McCoy continued. “After that, I didn’t hear from them. It was just really stressful.”
Cassard said McCoy also dealt with an injury early, but things picked up in his recruiting process after BRCC assistant coach Brian Rountree came to watch McCoy throw later in the season.
“He threw really well, so that kind of started the talks, but they like his mentality just as much as they like his stuff,” Cassard said. “He’s got some fire in him. He plays the game the right way. He’s a competitor, and that’s what they were looking for.”
Added McCoy: “They like my velo, and they like all the movement on my ball. I’ve got good movement on my fastball and offspeed, and they really like that.”
Like McCoy, Landry is looking forward to the next chapter in his baseball career.
“Really, I’m just excited for the next step,” he said. “For a while, I didn’t know what I wanted to do, and we thought it over and prayed, and I decided I didn’t want it to be over just yet, so I’m going to go play my two years, and whatever happens, happens.”
Cassard said the Bears monitored Landry since the fall, and he played in the outfield during the season for the Eagles.
“We didn’t know whether he was going to be a pitcher or a hitter, because he’s got really good stuff on the mound, too,” Cassard said. “I think he’s going in there to do both, but Grant can really hit. He was super consistent all year at the plate. He hit pretty much in the two-hole all year. He’s gotten so much faster and stronger since last year, it’s incredible. He kind of went from not on the radar to all of a sudden, he’s a good player. He’s a little bit of a late bloomer, but I think he’s going to go in there and make an impact immediately because he can hit.
“I think if he gets a shot, he could be more like a relief -type pitcher for them because they play so many games … he can eat up some innings, but I would assume he’ll move to the outfield and just hit,” Cassard continued.
Landry said he’s looking forward to the challenge.
“At the beginning of the season, (Simoneaux) told me I was likely going to play outfield, hit and get a chance to pitch a little bit,” he said. “I know he really likes me on the mound just because I’m kind of funky and have a bunch of weird pitches and weird arm angles, but I’m excited. I don’t know what I’m going to be doing exactly next year.”
McCoy is also looking to help the Bears build their program, and he said it’s helped that Simoneaux hasn’t strayed far from the Baton Rouge area in recruiting. The Bears signed Live Oak’s Ethan Prescott and Kade Dupont earlier, but Dupont announced his commitment to Louisiana-Monroe on Twitter on Sunday.
“They have a really bright future, especially with this class that they have coming in,” McCoy said. “I think that’s really good, because if you go local, everybody’s either played against each other or played with each other their whole lives, so you get a good chemistry already before you go into there.”
Landry said that’s also part of what drew him to BRCC.
“I know a lot of guys over there, and everything I’ve heard about the program, everybody said it’s the (most fun) baseball they’ve ever played in their lives,” he said. “I know people going there. It’s close to home. There’s a bunch of positives to playing there. I’m just really looking forward to it.”
