A handful of baseball players from Livingston Parish were named to the Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association’s All-Region team for Region 10.
Region 10 includes Livingston Parish’s non-5A schools, St. Tammany Parish’s non-5A select schools, Tangipahoa, Washington and East Feliciana parishes.
Springfield’s Blake Lobell was selected Pitcher of the Year after going 9-3 with a 1.15 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 78.2 innings while helping the Bulldogs advance to the Class 2A semifinals for the first time in school history.
Lobell was joined on the team by teammates Jayden Teague at pitcher and Will Taylor as an infielder.
Teague went 10-2 with a 1.31 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 80 innings. Taylor batted .426 with 37 stolen bases, 47 runs, 26 RBIs and two home runs.
Doyle’s Peyton Woods made the team as a utility player after hitting .376 with three home runs and 30 RBIs while going 9-1 with a 1.93 ERA on the mound, including 3-0 in the playoffs as the Tigers finished as the Class 2A runner-up.
Doyle’s Caiden Barcia was selected as a pitcher after going 6-4 with a 2.76 ERA, 108 strikeouts and two saves.
Holden’s Brant McSwain made the team as an infielder after batting .423 with five doubles, 23 RBIs and nine runs.
Region 8 includes Livingston Parish’s 5A schools, but no parish players made the team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.