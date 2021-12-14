SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield boys basketball team didn’t leave any doubt about the outcome of Tuesday’s game against Central Private.
The Bulldogs scored off the opening tip and never let up in a 70-22 win at Springfield, but for Bulldogs coach Billy Dreher, it’s all about seeing improvement from his team.
“We’ve just got to keep trying to get better,” Dreher said after the Bulldogs moved to 9-2. “This is our last game this week until (next) Monday, and then we hit the holiday break, and then we’ll start to regroup. I’m happy where we’re at, but it’s still about getting better each week, and the competition will continue to get tougher as we get into each game from here on out.”
Owen Hodges scored on a layup off the opening tip to get the Bulldogs going on a 17-6 run to open the game, fueled mostly by Central Private turnovers.
Chris Brown had bookend baskets to cap a 16-4 run to end the first quarter, putting the Bulldogs up 33-10.
“It relaxes us and makes us a bit more confident, settles the offense down and settles the team down, and we all play together once we start off fast,” said Springfield’s Kobe Dykes, who had a game-high 18 points, with 12 in the first quarter. “We just come together and keep it going.”
“We just play together and come together and play defense, play together on offense,” Dykes said of what’s helped the Bulldogs get off to a solid start this season. “Everybody knows their role, plays their role, and we’ve just been winning. We’re on a good start.”
Amir Chaney added nine of his 11 points in the first quarter with one 3-pointer.
Dreher went to his bench to open the second quarter, and the Bulldogs padded the lead with Robert Culbertson scoring six of his 10 points and Luke Husser hitting a pair of 3-pointers to put Springfield ahead 47-14 at halftime.
Nine players scored for the Bulldogs with Husser chipping in nine on three 3-pointers. Hodges and Brown each had six.
“We’ve got plenty of young guys that need the extra time and that, we’ve only played, I think, one JV game this year so far, so some of them have gotten some more minutes with some of the games we’ve had this year, but all in all, we have one senior (Hodges) and two juniors (Dykes and Brown), so we’ve got a lot of guys that are younger, and they just need to continue to work,” Dreher said.
The Bulldog starters returned to start the third quarter, and Springfield expanded the lead to 55-16 on a basket by Dykes, who was unable to convert on a three-point play.
Dreher put his reserves back into the game with 3:58 to play in the third quarter.
Springfield led 57-18 going into the fourth quarter and worked on its motion offense to work the clock but continued to score as Dequane Davis’ basket keyed an 8-0 burst to start the quarter.
Central Private scored two baskets and Springfield one before Husser hit a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to end the game.
Even with the Bulldogs’ solid start to the season, including winning the consolation championship at the Livingston Parish Tournament, Dreher said the team can’t get content.
“We keep preaching that we know we’ve got some guys that can score and do some things, but you’ve still got to do it with everybody,” he said. “You’ve got to be on the same page, whether it’s offense or defense and the rotations and knowing the plays and working together and not forcing shots. We’re trying to preach to guys that we know who’s going to get the shots, but sometimes pass it a few times, and you’re going to get it back. You’re going to still get a shot and understand that you don’t have to shoot it every time you touch it.”
“We really only have, to start the season, three kids that played much last year,” Dreher continued. “It’s just kind of continuing to jell and understanding what team basketball is and commitment to being selfless and not caring who scores the points. Just get the ‘W’. Get the win and move on, and the points and everything will take care of itself. I think they’ve done a better and better job of that as we’ve moved on.”
